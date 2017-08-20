‘Sexual Assault’ Days after immolation bid, teen dies

Image for representation only Image for representation only

A 17-year-old girl, who had on Thursday tried to immolate herself at her residence in Adarsh Mandi area of Shamli, died at a hospital in Meerut on Saturday. The girl, allegedly sexually assaulted at a hotel in June by two youths who also made a video of the act, had sustained 80 per cent burns. Her mother, in a complaint to police on Thursday, had alleged that her daughter took the step after the accused shared the video with other youths around two weeks ago. Following this, the two youths were booked on charges including attempt to rape and abetment of suicide.

In her dying declaration on Saturday, while the girl accused the youths of harassing her by threatening to make the video and photographs public, she did not allege that they tried to rape her, said Shamli SP Ajay Pal. One of the two youths, also a 17-year-old, was detained on Saturday and produced before the juvenile justice board, which sent him to a correction home, said Adarsh Mandi SHO Raj Kumar Sharma. “…several witnesses have told the police that the boys used to harass her,” Sharma said.

