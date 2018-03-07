Sexual assault case: Shimla police file FIR against veteran actor Jeetendra

The Shimla police will now record the statement of the woman before a magistrate. Veteran actor Jeetendra. The Shimla police will now record the statement of the woman before a magistrate. Veteran actor Jeetendra.

Bollywood star Jeetendra has been booked by Shimla Police after his cousin lodged a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting her 47 years ago when the actor and she had stayed in a hotel in the town

The woman, who was 18 at that time, had sent an email to Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi in February this year seeking registration of an FIR against the actor. Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, was 28 then.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Umapati Jamwal confirmed the development to The Indian Express this morning, saying “an FIR under section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station. After her email, we got in touch with the complainant, who later had also sent us a written complaint to support her version”.

The woman will now record her statement before a magistrate. She has also been asked to provide any evidence she may have about her stay in the hotel.

The SP, however, clarified that investigations in the complaint will be carried out as per the old provisions of the section 354 IPC, in keeping with the law prevalent in 1971 when the alleged crime took place, and not the new and amended provisions.

The police said the woman has so far neither given the name of the hotel nor any proof of her stay. After the media reports relating to her email sent to the DGP in February 2018, Jeetendra’s lawyer had rubbished the allegations levelled by the woman as “baseless and ridiculous”.

According to the complainant, Jeetendra had arranged for her to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film he was shooting for. It was during this stay that on one night, he came drunk to her room, joined two twin beds and sexually assaulted her.

The Director General of Police, when contacted. said: “After I got the email from the complainant, I referred it to SP Shimla. The police maybe doing whatever needed under the given circumstances.”

