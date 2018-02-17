Sex ratio at birth dips in 17 of 21 large states, Gujarat records 53 points fall

The sex ratio at birth (SRB) saw a decline in 17 out of 21 large states of the country, with Gujarat recording an alarming dip of 53 points, a report released by the Niti Aayog stated and stressed on the need to check sex-selective abortion.
According to the report, among the 17 states which recorded substantial drop of 10 points or more, in Gujarat the SRB fell to 854 females from 907 females per 1,000 males born registering a drop of 53 points from 2012-14 (base year) to 2013-15 (reference year) in this indicator.
Gujarat is followed by Haryana, which registered a drop of 35 points, Rajasthan (32 points), Uttarakhand (27 points), Maharashtra (18 points), Himachal Pradesh (14 points), Chhattisgarh (drop of 12 points), and Karnataka (11 points), the ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ report states.
“There is a clear need for states to effectively implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 and take appropriate measures to promote the value of the girl child,” the report stated.
According to the report, improvement in SRB was witnessed in Punjab, which registered a rise of 19 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 points) and Bihar (9 points).
Sex ratio at birth is an important indicator and reflects the extent to which there is reduction in number of girl children born by sex-selective abortions, the report added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 17, 2018 at 1:02 pmBoast more from the roof top about Gujju model and Gujju PM. Whoever follows this model is status quoist, regressive, retrograde. Period.Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 12:40 pmThere are many sayings of the Prophet ﷺwherein he has promised a great reward from Allah for bringing up female children nicely and with care. “If anyone has a female child and does not bury her alive, or slight her, or prefer his children (i.e., the male ones) to her, Allah will bring him to Paradise.” And, according to Aishah (May Allah have mercy on her) the Prophet ﷺsaid, “If anyone has suffered at all respecting these girls and treats them well, they will be a covering for him from Hell.” The Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺhas clearly demonstrated that a girl is not a matter of humiliation to a family. On the other hand, she is a matter of pride. A man who brings up his daughters in a proper way will be among those who have the honor of standing close to the Prophetﷺon the Day of Judgment.Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 12:39 pmAnd again, in chapter 17 ‘The Night Journey,’ we find these words, “Do not kill your offspring for fear of want: for it is We Who provide for them and for you as well. Indeed their killing is a heinous excuse.”(Quran, 17:31) Prophet Muhammad ﷺsaid: ‘He, who brought up two girls properly till they grew up, he and I would come (together) (very closely) on the Day of Resurrection, and he interlaced his fingers (for explaining the point of nearness between him and that person)’.Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 12:39 pmAnd likewise, to many of the polytheists their partners have made [to seem] pleasing the killing of their children in order to bring about their destruction and to cover them with confusion in their religion.” (Quran, 6:137) And again, we find these words, “Those will have lost who killed their children in foolishness without knowledge and prohibited what Allah had provided for them, inventing untruth about Allah . They have gone astray and were not [rightly] guided.”(Quran, 6:140) Second, they killed their children for fear of poverty. The Quran cautioned them against this and made it absolutely unlawful for anyone to kill his children: “…do not kill your children out of poverty We will provide for you and them.” (Quran, 6:151).Reply
- Feb 17, 2018 at 12:37 pmOn the Day of Judgment ‘When the infant girl buried alive is asked,’ for what crime she was killed.”(Quran, 81:8-9) Children are gifts of God and His great blessing, but the birth of a girl child is generally seen as disgraceful. The son is preferred over a daughter. This is totally against the teachings of Islam. Many incidents reported these days from various parts of the world give us the impression that we, at least in terms of the treatment of women, are going back to a time identical to the ignorance period, the age before the emergence of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. Allah says in the Quran: “And when the good news is given to any of them of a daughter, His face turns dark and he is filled with grief.”(Quran, 16:58)Reply
- Load More Comments