Sex racket busted in Patna, 6 arrested

With the arrest of six persons, Patna police has busted a sex racket which was being run in a rented flat. Acting on a tip-off received by Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, a team from Shastri Nagar police station raided the flat in the Sheikhpura locality late last night and arrested six persons, four men and two women, for allegedly running a sex racket, a statement from the SSP’s office said on Saturday.

The kingpin of the racket, Dharmendra Kumar, who has earlier served a jail term for a similar offence committed in Patrakar Nagar and Boring Road localities, was among those arrested, it added. During questioning, it came to light that Kumar used to bring girls from outside the state and also from Nepal. The owner of the flat would also be booked as the police have come to know that he was paid a handsome amount by way of rent, the statement said. The action came after strict instructions issued by the SSP to all the officers in-charge of police stations to crackdown on flesh trade.