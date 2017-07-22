Sex racket busted, 18 people arrested in Kota

A case of gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered. (Representational image) A case of gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered. (Representational image)

Police has busted an alleged sex racket operating in two spas in the city and arrested 18 people, including eight women from Thailand, during the raids. Police today said the proprietors of the spas, a couple from Bundi, was among those arrested late last evening.

The raids were carried out following a tip-off at the spas in Central Square Mall under Gumanpura Police Station and in District Centre under Jahawaharnagar Police Station area of the city, trainee RPS officer Seema Chouhan told reporters here. Five women, four from Thailand and one from Nagaland, were nabbed from the spa at Central Square Mall along with four customers, she said.

In the raid at the spa in District Centre, five women, including four from Thailand, were arrested along with two customers, DSP Kota, Bane Singh, said. Further investigation into the case is underway and the accused would be produced before court today, police officials said.

