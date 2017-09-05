Sewage treatment plants to be set up across Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The DJB will present the road map to the chief minister on Friday on STPs in all colonies of Delhi and institutions with a special focus on the unauthorised colonies which face the woes of sewage the most,” the government said in a statement. The DJB will present the road map to the chief minister on Friday on STPs in all colonies of Delhi and institutions with a special focus on the unauthorised colonies which face the woes of sewage the most,” the government said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said small sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up across the city to treat sewage and recharge groundwater at minimal cost. The CM’s direction came as he visited three decentralised STPs in the NDMC area, a day after taking charge of the water department. Kejriwal asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to come up with a road map for decentralised STPs all over Delhi. “The DJB will present the road map to the chief minister on Friday on STPs in all colonies of Delhi and institutions with a special focus on the unauthorised colonies which face the woes of sewage the most,” the government said in a statement.

The decentralised STPs would not only solve the crisis faced due to sewage, but will also produce huge amount of recycled water, it stated. “Small STPs in large numbers controlled by locals will be set up across Delhi to treat sewage and recharge groundwater at minimal cost,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In the morning, Kejriwal visited STPs in Nehru Park, Satya Sadan and N P Bengali Government School in Gole Market. Yesterday, soon after taking charge of water, the chief minister had held a meeting of all top officials of the DJB.

During the meeting, Kejriwal had sought a deadline by which problems faced by people related to water supply can be resolved. Kejriwal replaced Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was allegedly being “bypassed” by top DJB officials in decision-making.

“The DJB has been asked to furnish a report on timing of water supply in every colony, the duration of supply and problems faced by people, including water contamination,” the Delhi government had said in a statement.

