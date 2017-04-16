Sewage treatment plant mishap: Body of second worker recovered

File Photo: Rescue operations on to find the second worker in Noida on Friday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav) File Photo: Rescue operations on to find the second worker in Noida on Friday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav)

The body of the second worker who had fallen into a well at a sewage treatment plant in Noida’s sector 54 was recovered late Friday, police said.

According to police, 19-year-old Mukund was the first to have slipped into the well on Friday afternoon while 20-year-old Betwa, in an effort to save his friend, fell in it too. “Around 11 pm last night, Mukund’s body was recovered. He was declared brought dead by the hospital. A post-mortem had been conducted but the report is still awaited.

“No case has been registered,” said Vinay Singh, SHO, Noida sector 24 police station. The treatment plant, which has a capacity of 87 million litres daily, belongs to the Noida authority while contracts to run the facility are given to private companies on an annual basis. Authority officials have initiated an inquiry to look into negligence on the part of the concessionaire or any official in the case. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now