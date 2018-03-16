Severed leg used as prop in Uttar Pradesh hospital, no one saw who did it

Ghanshyam, his aunt at a medical centre in Jhansi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Ghanshyam, his aunt at a medical centre in Jhansi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

THREE DAYS after a video of a 25-year-old patient’s amputated leg being used as a pillow to prop up his head at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in UP’s Jhansi went viral, multiple versions of the incident have emerged, leaving a key question hanging: Who did it?

Four employees — two doctors, a sister-in-charge and a nurse — have been suspended, and a five-member internal committee is expected to submit its probe report Friday. A separate official probe ordered by Jhansi District Magistrate, Shiv Sahay Awasthi, has found the “hospital guilty of medical negligence”.

And yet, as Awasthi told The Indian Express: “There is still no clarity on who put the severed leg under the patient’s head.” The patient and his relatives say they have no clue, the hospital claims its CCTV cameras were not working, and staff members accuse a journalist of staging that video.

According to police, the patient Ghanshyam, a school bus conductor, was seriously injured when the vehicle met with an accident in Bamori village, 16 km from Mauranipur district, at 7.30 am on March 10. “His left leg got amputated at the site of the incident,” says Dr Sanjay Tripathi, who runs Chiranjeev Medical Centre, a private hospital in Jhansi where Ghanshyam is now being treated and where the leg was finally disposed of.

Police say the driver of the bus, carrying 30 children to Deepak Memorial Public School, swerved suddenly to avoid another vehicle in front. “Two children suffered mild injuries and were taken home, while the conductor was taken to the Community Health Centre in Mauranipur. From there, he was referred to Jhansi, about 70 km away,” says V K Tiwari, Circle Officer, Mauranipur.

With his severed leg, relatives say, Ghanshyam reached the Emergency ward in Jhansi at 10.15 am in an ambulance. His family admits the amputated leg was not covered in a polythene or an ice pack.

“At the Emergency ward, we kept waiting for the doctor… we also asked for a pillow to put under his bleeding leg but did not get one. We asked the staff to give us a polythene to cover the leg but didn’t get that either. We found a dirty blanket near a dustbin and put it under his leg. I don’t know who put the leg under his head,” says Bhanwati, Ghanshyam’s aunt, adding that they shifted him to the private hospital at 4.30 pm.

Dr Sadhna Kaushik, principal of the medical college, says that “in this case, it was not possible to salvage the leg”.

Asked about the video, Kaushik, who took charge in December, says, “The CCTV cameras inside the Emergency were not working… but the patient was tended to. Doctors explained to the family that it was a crushed injury, the leg had turned blackish and can’t be replanted, and that it had to be disposed of. The patient’s low blood pressure was monitored, his bleeding was tended to and dressing done.”

But DM Awasthi is clear that “immediate attention should have been given to the patient”. “Senior doctors in the Emergency should have rushed to him, and the leg should have been disposed of,” he says.

Some staff in the college point fingers at Amit Goyal, a 40-year-old journalist who’s been running a Hindi weekly newspaper called ‘Veerangna Times’ in Jhansi since 2008.

“We suspect that he may have instigated the family to put the leg under the victim’s head or did it himself… His father was a faculty member decades ago and there was some issue over his dues. Amit was there when the patient arrived, he took the photos,” claims a senior member of the administrative staff.

Goyal admits that he took the video but denies all other allegations, claiming that he is being targeted “because of the stories I file, through which I unearth the truth about the doctors and the medical college”.

“My father worked there from 1972-1992 and the case of his dues was solved in 2002… how does this incident benefit me?” says Goyal.

As for Ghanshyam, compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 12. “The private hospital where he is being treated will give him a concession,” says DM Awasthi. And on Monday, new CCTV cameras were installed in the Emergency ward of the Jhansi hospital.

But Ghanshyam is still left with the question without an answer. “I don’t know who put the leg under my head, I was not conscious,” he says.

