Severed leg used as pillow: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt, seeks report in a month

Two days after a patient’s severed leg was allegedly used as a pillow under his head, the National Human’s Right Commission on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the health ministry seeking a probe in the incident. The commission has also asked the government to file a report about the same in four weeks.

Ghanshyam had lost his leg in a bus accident on Saturday and was brought to Jhansi’s state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in a critical condition. As the video of him lying on a stretcher in the hospital with the severed leg under his head went viral, four staff members were suspended by the government and a departmental probe was ordered in the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condemned the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the patient. “The chief minister, while taking a serious stand on the incident, has directed that stringent action be initiated against the guilty persons,” a Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the state government will take action once the full information about the incident is available.

A four-member committee, headed by Dr. Rajeev Sinha, head of the Department of Surgery has been formed to find out who put the severed leg under the patient’s head, Sadhna Kaushik, the medical college’s principal, said. According to the medical college authorities, the CCTV footage would be reviewed to find out who was responsible for placing the severed leg as a pillow.

“He (the patient) was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. The patient’s attendant used the leg for the same. We’ve set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault,” she said, adding, “It appears to be a case of mischief.”

A government spokesperson said the staff who have been suspended are Dr Alok Agarwal (senior resident – orthopaedics), Dr Mahendra Pal Singh (emergency medical officer), sister in-charge Deepa Narang and Shashi Srivastava, a nurse. Instructions have been issued to initiate departmental action against Dr Praveen Saraogi, an assistant professor in the orthopaedics department, the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

