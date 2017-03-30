Severe heat conditions continue to prevail in several parts of country

(Representational) (Representational)

Severe heat conditions continued in several parts of the country and parts of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are reeling under intense heat. In Delhi, the mercury settled six notches above normal at 38.2 degrees Celsius. In Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions, the highest maximum temperature of 42.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Amreli, followed by 42 degree Celsius at Surendranagar and Kandla.

Ahmedabad city reported maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius. On Monday, the temperature in Ahmedabad had touched 42.8 degree Celsius, highest for the month of March in the last seven years. In Vidarbha region, Akola recorded highest Maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius. In the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, day temperatures have started shooting up. According to the weather office, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Kurnool in Rayalaseema have been registering temperature of around 40 degree Celsius. Temple-town of Tirupati saw mercury rising above the 40-degree Celsius mark today.

Srikakulam in north coastal Andhra recorded 38 degrees, while Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada registered 37 and 35.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Nellore recorded 37 degree Celsius while temperatures in Vijayawada and Guntur in the state capital region Amaravati were around 38 degree Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Patiala registered a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius, seven notches more than normal, while Ludhiana recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius. Amritsar’s maximum settled at 35 degrees Celsius, sixnotches above normal limits.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now