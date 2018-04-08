Severe hailstorm lashes Shimla

Rain and hailstorm in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Rain and hailstorm in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Shimla and its surrounding areas were today lashed by a severe hailstorm, throwing normal life out of gear. The hailstorm continued for more than one and a half hour, reducing visibility to few metres. The roads were covered with a white carpet of hail and gushing waters entered some shops.

The hailstorm followed by heavy showers caused extensive damage to stone fruit crops and also flattened the standing wheat crops in lower hills.

Farmers are worried as the MeT department here has predicted thunderstorm, squall, rains and hailstorm at many places in mid and lower hills tomorrow. It has predicted rains in the region till April 12.

Sarkaghat recorded 56 mm rains, 36 mm in Bharari, 31 mm in Aghar, 18 mm in Baijnath, 15 mm in Bijahi, 10 mm in Jhanjehli and Mandi, 9 mm in Dharamshala, 7 mm in Kasauli, 5 mm in Palampur, 4 mm in Kumarsain, Dharampur and Kangra.

The mercury dropped marginally and Keylong was coldest with a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius while Kalpa and Manali recorded minimum temperatures at 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 9.8 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala, 10.3 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 13.0 degrees Celsius in Solan, 13.5 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 14.5 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 15.0 degrees Celsius in Palampur, 16.8 degrees Celsius in Una and 16.9 degrees Celsius in Nahan.

Una in Shiwalik foothills was hottest during the day with a high of 35.0 degrees Celsius, followed by 29.5 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar and Nahan, 28.5 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 25.0 degrees Celsius in Solan, 20 degrees Celsius in Shimla and 18.0 degrees Celsius in Kalpa.

