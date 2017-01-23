Severe cold wave conditions to freeze north India

A view of snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla. (File Photo) A view of snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla. (File Photo)

Cold wave conditions prevailed in north India, with dense fog affecting rail, road and air traffic at several places in the region while eastern and western parts of the country had some respite from the biting cold. In Himachal Pradesh, intense cold wave conditions continued in most parts with high altitude areas receiving fresh snowfall yesterday. Weather department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain or snow for tomorrow and the day after.

Watch What Else Is Making News

All natural sources of water like lakes, springs, rivulets and tributaries of major rivers are frozen, drastically reducing the discharge of water in snow-fed Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers, affecting hydropower generation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall was recorded in many areas, especially in the higher reaches of Kashmir, leading to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, even as more wet weather has been forecast over the next few days. Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state with minus 8.6 degrees Celsius temperature.

In the National Capital Delhi, wintry conditions prevailed as shallow fog engulfed most part of the city and minimum temperature dipped to 8 degrees Celsius.

But, the day temperature was recorded three notches above normal, at 23.8 deg Celsius. MeT department has forecast thunderstorm and rain on Republic day.

However, people in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana got a little respite from the cold with the minimum temperatures hovering few notches above normal in most parts of these states.