Several villages waterlogged in Gonda, Bahraich, Kheri

A small canal bridge on Lucknow-Gonda road was swept away by water near Colonelganj in Gonda on Tuesday morning, and traffic had to be diverted through other roads in the district.

Water levels of various rivers continue to rise in Terai and eastern parts of the state, with the Sharda flowing above the danger mark at Lakhimpur Kheri, and the Rapti, Ghaghra and Kuano flowing near the danger mark at various places.

Water has entered nearly two dozen villages situated near these rivers in Gonda, Bahraich and Kheri districts. While many villagers are staying in these water-logged villages, many have shifted to safer villages or erected temporary huts on river embankments as rain continued to fall on Tuesday.

A small canal bridge on Lucknow-Gonda road was swept away by water near Colonelganj in Gonda on Tuesday morning, and traffic had to be diverted through other roads in the district. Gonda Additional District Magistrate Triloki Singh said work to restore connectivity on the road will start soon, and traffic will move through alternative routes till then.

He said water has reached about seven villages and 15 hamlets of the district, near the Ghaghra, and many villagers have shifted to safer areas or to embankments.

The Sharda was flowing at 0.920 metres above the danger mark at Pallia Kalan.

At Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, the Ghaghra was flowing just 0.090 metres below the danger mark on Tuesday, according to Irrigation Department data. The Rapti was flowing 0.370 metres below the danger mark in Gorakhpur, while the Kuano was flowing at 0.410 metres below the danger mark in Gonda.

