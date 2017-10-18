Seventh pay commission: Rajasthan govt implements panel recommendations, 12 lakh employees, pensioners to get benefit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. (Source: Express Photo/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. (Source: Express Photo/File)

Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission, a decision that will benefit over 12 lakh employees and pensioners.

Government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Wednesday in a statement.

Raje said that she had promised to implement the recommendations of 7th pay commission in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October.

She said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears.

The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare, she added.

