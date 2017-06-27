Seventeen-year-old boy electrocuted at Chandigarh: Kin, locals block traffic for four hours

Family members protest near bus stand at Manimajra. Hardik Abrol Family members protest near bus stand at Manimajra. Hardik Abrol

HOLDING THE entire local administration to ransom, family members of 17-year-old Golu, who was electrocuted near Manimajra bus stand on June 24, along with several other residents of Indira Colony, staged a protest, by displaying the body of the victim in the middle of the road and blocking traffic for around four hours at Manimajra on Monday. Commuters, coming to Manimarja bus stand, faced a huge inconvenience. Believing that Golu had been alive, his kin buried the body in the wet soil for over six hours at the house in Indira Colony, Manimajra, on June 24 and police had a tough time taking it away.

The protest was withdrawn and Golu was cremated only after the assurance of Rs 1 lakh as compensation and registration of FIR to fix responsibility for Golu’s death was made. Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal also ordered a probe into Golu’s electrocution. The probe will be conducted within seven days by the MC additional commissioner. The mayor added that she has bene told that a departmental inquiry of the JE has been ordered and the repatriation of the SDO to the Punjab government has been recommended.

Golu, who used to sell curtains at Manimajra, died when he came in touch with an electric pole, in which the wires were naked and the wire box was missing, on the night of June 24. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Manimajra, referred to GMSH-16 and then to PGI. He was declared brought dead at PGI. Golu was the only breadwinner of the family. His mother passed away two months ago and his father, Jai Singh, has been under acute depression since. Golu was the eldest followed by two sisters and a four-year-old younger brother.

Jyoti Devi, aunt and sister of victim’s father Jai Singh, said, “The entire administration has been against us. First, the body of our child was taken from our house by the police against our wishes. Second, cops had assured us that no post-mortem would be conducted. But they conducted the post-mortem. And third, they claimed that Golu had died of heart attack and not due to electric shock.”

Though initially, protesters were also demanding action against the police personnel, who had taken away the body

of the victim from the house for post-mortem, later they agreed on the term of action only against the unknown employees of the electricity department.

DSP (East) Krishan Kumar, local SDM and other officials rushed to the spot. The compensation of Rs 1 lakh was announced by the SDM on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi. A case under Section 304 IPC was registered against unknown staff of the electricity department at Manimajra police station. An FIR has been filed.

