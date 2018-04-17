Seven-year-old girl raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah

The incident in Etah happened when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend a marriage ceremony. (Representational image) The incident in Etah happened when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend a marriage ceremony. (Representational image)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a man in an inebriated state in this town in western Uttar Pradesh early Tuesday, police said.

The latest incident of assault of a minor comes amid public outrage over the rape of minor girls in Unnao and Kathua.

The incident in Etah happened when the 7-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend a marriage ceremony.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1.30 am near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj road. Sonu Jatav, who was given the task of putting up tents for the marriage ceremony lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her, Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

“After this, the accused fled from the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl,” he said.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem.

“On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav,” he said.

