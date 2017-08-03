Seven UP policemen booked for ‘laxity’ in 2011 abduction, murder

Further probe is on in the matter, the SP said. (Representational photo) Further probe is on in the matter, the SP said. (Representational photo)

An FIR has been registered against seven policemen including three inspectors here for their alleged laxity in investigating a 2011 abduction and murder case, police said on Thursday. On NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) directives, an FIR has been registered against seven policemen including three inspectors last night, Superintendent of Police VK Singh told PTI on Thursday.

On June 12, 2011, Ramsaran (30), a resident of Samaichipur locality in Jalalabad area was abducted and an FIR in this regard was registered by his father Vedram, he said. After 11 days, Ramsaran’s body was recovered from Bhamaura area in Bareilly.

His father alleged that police was negligent and did not probe the matter due to which his son lost his life, and approached NHRC, which had ordered a CB-CID probe into the matter.

After the report submitted by CB-CID, NHRC had ordered registration of FIRs against the accused policemen who were booked by the Jalalabad police on Wednesdsay. Further probe is on in the matter, the SP said.

