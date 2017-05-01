Seven TMC workers suffer bullet injuries

Seven Trinamool Congress workers suffered bullet injuries in a clash with a rival faction of the party at Kalahazra in South 24 Parganas district on Monday. Both the factions attacked each other with lathis, sharp weapons and pistols injuring seven persons. Two houses were also ransacked, police said. All the injured suffered wounds in hands and legs in the clash.

The clash could be a fallout of an attack on the rival faction by the other camp of the party three days ago, they said.

The injured were admitted to the Basanti hospital.

A police picket was posted in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now