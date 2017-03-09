Seven SSB jawans, civilians hurt in stone pelting by Nepalese citizens near border

Image for representational purposes. (PTI Photo) Image for representational purposes. (PTI Photo)

Seven jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and some civilians were today injured when a group of Nepalese citizens pelted stones at them at a place near India-Nepal border. “The Nepalese citizens pelted stones after the SSB jawans deployed there objected to permanent construction work on a disputed land near Pillar No. 200,” SSB Commandant Dilbag Singh said. The incident took place near Basahi village in Sampurnanagar area here, he said, adding the injuries were not of serious nature. Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Akashdeep and police officials rushed to the spot to take up the matter with the Nepalese authorities.

The dispute first arose on February 18 when some Nepalese citizens started constructing a culvert near the Pillar No. 200 which is reported to be missing.

Pallia SDM Shadab Aslam had then visited the spot and discussed the matter with Nepalese authorities.

It was agreed then that no permanent construction would be carried out till the survey officers of both the countries decided the boundary.

However, yesterday, construction work was started and when it came to notice, SSB jawans objected to it following which the group of Nepalese citizens indulged in stone pelting injuring seven jawans of the border guarding force and some civilians.

SSB, which is under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry, is assigned the duties of manning the Nepal and Bhutan borders.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long porous border with Nepal touching seven districts – Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Lakhimpur Kheri was in the news this week after curfew was imposed in the city on March 2 following clashes over an objectionable video which was allegedly circulated by two students.