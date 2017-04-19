Seven Sri Lankan fishermen released by Tamil Nadu court

They were arrested and later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. (Representational image) They were arrested and later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. (Representational image)

A court on Wednesday ordered the release of seven Sri Lankan fishermen, arrested on April 6 last for allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-in-Charge Inba Karthick passed the order following a communique from the Tamil Nadu government, Q branch police said. The fishermen, from Buddhalaam district in Sri Lanka had strayed into Indian waters near Tuticorin coast.

They were arrested and later lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. They would be released from the prison and would be repatriated to Sri Lanka on Thursday, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now