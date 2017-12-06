Seven naxalites killed by police in Gadchiroli encounter

On receiving information of the group’s hideout in a forest, the police launched an operation on Tuesday night. (Source: Google Maps) On receiving information of the group’s hideout in a forest, the police launched an operation on Tuesday night. (Source: Google Maps)

The Gadchiroli police killed seven Naxalites in an encounter near Jhinganur village in Sironcha tahsit, Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. On receiving information of the group’s hideout in a forest, the police launched an operation on Tuesday night. The encounter comes following a spurt of violence by Naxalites over the last ten days. All seven bodies have been recovered from the site.

“In an intelligence-based operation, our C-60 commando party took on a group of Naxals near Jhinganur village killing seven, whose bodies have been recovered. Further details are awaited,” Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar told The Indian Express. Five of the seven killed are believed to be women cadres from the Sironcha dalam.

Over the last 10 days, Naxals have killed five civilians and two policemen, and injured five others in different parts of the district. Senior police officials including Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) D Kanakratnam, Shelar and DIG (Gadchiroli range) Ankush Shinde had been camping in Gadchiroli planning and supervising intense combing operations to counter the Naxals.

“Today’s is one of the biggest successes for the police in Gadchiroli’s history,” Shelar said. The toll on Wednesday equals the number of Naxalites killed in Bethkathi encounter in Korchi tahsil in 2012.

With today’s incident, the tally of Naxals killed this year has gone up to 16.

