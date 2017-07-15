Seven more die in Assam floods as water starts receding; toll up to 59

Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI Photo) Kamrup: A woman with her children rows a makeshift raft across flood waters in the Kamrup district of Assam on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Even as the flood-level of the Brahmaputra, the Barak and most of their tributaries showed signs of receding on Saturday, seven more persons had died during the day, taking the total number of human lives lost in the current floods in Assam to 59. The seven deaths reported on Saturday occurred one each in Morigaon, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts, while two persons died in Sivasagar district, the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The flood-level of the Brahmaputra went slightly below the danger level in Dibrugarh in eastern Assam as well as in Guwahati, but remained above it in Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. The Barak too was flowing above the danger level in Badarpurghat, apart from the Dhansiri and Kushiyara, the ASDMA flood report said.

While the situation was slightly improving in Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Majuli districts, thousands of people were still lodged in government relief camps or in make-shift shelters on roads and other highlands, waiting for the waters to recede. In the worst-affected Lakhimpur district where flash floods triggered off by release of water from a hydel project dam by the public sector North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) last week, thousands of families who lost their belongings were looking towards the government to compensate them adequately for their loss.

In Kaziranga National Park, the situation had considerably improved on Saturday, with official reports saying that only about 53 per cent of the 850-sq km Park was now under water. On Thursday, about 85 per cent of the National Park was submerged, forcing hundreds of animals including rhinos, elephants, tigers and deer to flee to higher locations in the adjoining Karbi Anglong district. Hundreds of animals were still stranded in highlands inside the Park facing shortage of fodder as the grasslands were still under water.

Meanwhile, state governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the flood-affected Dhemaji district and assessed the extent of damages caused by the devastating flood and the relief operations undertaken by the administration. He visited the flood-ravaged Gogamukh and Dhemaji revenue circles and assessed the damages in terms of lives and properties caused in the district. He also visited a relief camp at Bordoibam Bagan, and interacted with the flood victims of Bodoibam Napaam, Tengagora, Lajua-basti and Chutiakari, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

