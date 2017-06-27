Seven-month pregnant woman murdered, is dumped in field in Ludhiana: Husband, his brother pressed woman’s stomach till foetus came out, says Police

A seven-month pregnant woman died in a Ludhiana village after her husband and brother-in-law allegedly tied her hands and kept pressing the stomach till the foetus, suspected to be female, came out, police said. When the woman died, she and the foetus were thrown away in a field from where the police recovered them. Manjit Kaur, 32, was the mother of a two-year-old daughter in Ludhiana’s Jandi Kalan village.

On Sunday night, her husband Irvinder Singh and his brother Nirmal allegedly made her abort the foetus by force.

Paramjit Singh, SHO of Sidhwan Bet police station said: “Her husband and brother-in-law tried to forcibly abort the foetus. They tied her hands and kept pressing the stomach till the foetus came out and she died. We have recovered the body and foetus from the fields,” said .

He said Manjit’s mother-in-law is bed ridden. Irvinder and Nirmal are on the run. An FIR against them has been registered for murder and causing miscarriage, among others.

Manjit’s father Ravinder Singh told the police that on Monday someone from the village told him about hearing Manjit’s cries in the night. When they reached Jandi Kalan, her husband and brother-in-law could not tell where Manjit was, Ravinder said.

He told the police even when the couple had their first daughter, Manjit was tortured. After she conceived the second time, her husband forced her to get a sex determination test done and kept telling her to go for an abortion, Ravinder said. According to Ravinder, Manjit was warned of dire consequences if she failed to give birth to a boy. The SHO said: “We are yet to arrest the accused as they are absconding.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App