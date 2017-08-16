Seven member team from Tamil Nadu to inspect boats released by Sri Lanka

A seven member delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by the Fisheries Department’s Additional Director, will leave for Sri Lanka tomorrow to inspect the 42 boats released by the island nation’s authorities. The team would inspect the condition of the boats, released recently by the Lankan authorities.

Sri Lanka had on July 29 announced the release of 75 fishermen from the state and 42 boats, seized by their Navy. Subsequently, the fishermen arrived here on August 4.

The Department’s Additional Director G S Sameeran would head the team, which also includes senior Fisheries department official Manikandan, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja and members from the associations in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam.

Fisheries Department Deputy Director P Isaac Jayakumar said the team would inspect the condition of the boats and see if they can be brought back to Tamil Nadu. He also said that the Lankan Navy had stepped up vigil on the maritime border and fishermen from Rameswaram had been putting out to the sea only in small boats in recent times.

