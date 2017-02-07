Seven killed in road accidents in Rajasthan

Seven people including a couple died while eight suffered injuries in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan today. In Sikar district, three people were crushed to death and one was injured when a bus plying between Khetdi and Jodhpur rammed into a shop where they were sitting after losing control, SHO Losal police station Bhagwan Singh told PTI. The driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The victims were identified as Ishakh Khan (32), Ashraf (18) and Modi Khan (45). Police have seized the bus and hunt for the driver is on. In a collision between a truck and jeep, a couple died while seven were injured. The accident happened on NH-8 near Rajnota village in Kotputli. The deceased were identified as Prithvi Singh (70) and Raj Kanwar (68).

Out of nine passengers travelling in jeep, five are undergoing treatment and two have been discharged. The truck driver is on the run, police said. In Neemrana police station area, a trailer driver and his assistant died when a truck moving ahead of them applied brakes all of a sudden.

The accident happened near Mohaldia village in Neemrana on NH-8. Deceased driver and his assitant were identified as Ramesh Meena (35) and Asharam (25). Police have handed over the bodies to family members following post mortem examination and have booked the truck driver who is absconding.