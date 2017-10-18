Seven killed in road accident in Mansa

Seven persons were killed and an equal number injured when an SUV collided with a truck near Bhikhi town in Mansa, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 1:30 pm, they said. The occupants of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) were going to pay obeisance at a religious place in Rajasthan. All the 14 occupants of the vehicle belonged to Naya Gaon, near Chandigarh, police said.

The deceased included two women and a child, they said. The vehicle collided head on with a truck when the driver of the SUV was trying to overtake another vehicle, said Inspector Paramjit Singh of the Bhikhi police station.

The impact of the collision was massive and the bodies got stuck in the mangled vehicle, police said adding that it was after a lot of effort was made to extricate them. The injured were admitted to a local civil hospital, police said. A case has been registered in this regard, they said.

