Seven killed, 14 hurt in road mishap in Madhya Pradesh

Six persons killed on the spot and one died later (Source: Google Maps) Six persons killed on the spot and one died later (Source: Google Maps)

Seven persons were killed on Sunday and 14 others injured, when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in, was hit by a truck at Rairu by-pass road in the district, police said. After the mishap, the angry locals torched the truck and blocked the national highway for two hours, the eyewitnesses said.

While six persons were killed on the spot, one died later. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, said Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Dinesh Kaushal. Kaushal said the police doused the fire before the truck was totally burnt.

The eye-witnesses added the irate locals also blocked the nearby Agra-Mumbai Highway. They claimed it took a lot of time for the ambulance to reach the mishap site. The victims, hailing from the neighbouring Morena district, were on their way to attend a function at Baroa locality near Rairu area when the mishap occurred, the police said.

They said as per the initial probe the truck’s driver lost control over the vehicle following which it collided head-on with the tractor-trolley. The deceased were identified as Asha Ram, his wife Sunita, Ballu, Veer Singh, Rajendra, Chhote and Satish, they added.

District Collector Rahul Jain visited the hospital to meet the injured and ensure proper treatment for them. He said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed about the accident. Jain said a financial aid of Rs one lakh each would be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to the injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App