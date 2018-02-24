Seven judges of Supreme Court will retire in 2018

Seven Supreme Court judges will retire in 2018. (Representational photo) Seven Supreme Court judges will retire in 2018. (Representational photo)

Beginning March 1, seven judges of the Supreme Court will retire this year. The apex court is already short of six judges even as a recommendation for appointing two judges is pending with the government.

On March 1, Justice Amitava Roy will demit office, followed by Justice Rajesh Agrawal on May 4, according to the websites of the Supreme Court and the law ministry.

Friday was the last working day for Justice Roy as the top court will reopen on March 5 after the Holi break.

Justice J Chalmeswar, the senior-most judge of the top court after the chief justice of India, will retire on June 22, followed by Justice Adarsh Goel on July 6, the websites said.

CJI Dipak Misra will himself demit office on October 2, followed by Justice Kurian Joseph on November 29 and Justice Madan B Lokur on December 30.

The string of retirements and a shortage of six judges will put pressure on the collegium to nominate names and the government to make appointments at a faster pace.

The Supreme Court collegium had last month sent to the government the names of senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for their appointment as judges of the apex court.

The government is yet to take a call on the recommendations.

