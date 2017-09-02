Seven injured in valley: Cop killed in LeT attack

A policeman was killed and seven others injured when Lashkar-e-Toiba militants opened fire on a police bus at Zewan on the city’s outskirts on Friday evening. A police bus on its way to the battalion headquarters of Armed Police was attacked by militants around 7.45 pm at Zewan. Militants escaped following the attack after which locals helped the injured policemen before police personnel reached the spot.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Krishan Lal of Udhampur from the 7th Armed Police battalion. “The injured policemen were shifted to hospital where the condition of three is said to be stable,’’ a police spokesman said.

The LeT claimed responsibility for the attack. Police were on high alert after receiving inputs about a possible fidayeen attack in south Kashmir or on the city outskirts. Police have issued a high alert across the Valley ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as officials said there were apprehensions about a militant attack on the day of the festival.

