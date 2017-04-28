Seven injured in clash over eve-teasing in Uttar Pradesh

At least seven persons, including three women, were injured in a clash between two groups after a youth allegedly eve-teased a girl in Shamli district, police said today. The incident took place at Bajheri village under Jhinjhana police station yesterday, they said. The youth, identified as Rajiv, allegedly eve-teased the girl when she had gone to collect water from a handpump. The accused also beat up the girl on offering resistance.

Following the incident, a clash broke out between members of the girl’s family and that of the accused’s leading to exchange of brickbats from both the sides. Seven persons were injured in the clash. They were identified as Roobi, Ramkali, Sunita, Rajiv, Deshpal, Mahavir and Chattanooga, police said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital.

A case of eve-teasing and assault was registered in this connection. Security has been tightened in the village in view of the increased tension.

In a separate incident, a woman in Shamli district was allegedly thrashed by a youth after she foiled his bid to rape her, police said. The accused, identified as Choteram, has gone absconding after the incident. A case was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

