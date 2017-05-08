Seven injured in celebratory firing in Haryana’s Jind

A case has been registered against Manjit under relevant sections of Arms Act and IPC, SHO (Civil Lines) Samundar Singh said. (Representational Image) A case has been registered against Manjit under relevant sections of Arms Act and IPC, SHO (Civil Lines) Samundar Singh said. (Representational Image)

Seven people, including three women, suffered injuries in celebratory firing during a pre-wedding function at a house at Jind, police said on Monday.

The incident took place during the ‘ladies sangeet’ ceremony at the house in Hanuman Gali last night when a person allegedly fired shot from his double barrel gun in the air.

After hitting the roof of the house, the bullet splinters injured seven peeople who were dancing, police said.

They were rushed to the PGI, Rohtak for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against Manjit under relevant sections of Arms Act and IPC, SHO (Civil Lines) Samundar Singh said.

However, the SHO said Manjit has claimed that the shot was fired accidentally after his gun fell from the chair, adding probe is on.

