Seven held for attack on district officials raiding illegal sand mining site

Police in coastal Karnataka’s Udupi district have arrested seven persons from the Kandlur area for allegedly attacking the District Collector, Priyanka Mary Francis, and other officials on Sunday night when they raided an illegal sand mining site. The miners allegedly attacked the DC, a woman Assistant Commissioner, Shilpa Nag, their escorts and other officials. Priyanka Francis told the media in a statement that she and the others managed to escape from the gang during a raid.

On Sunday, Priyanka Francis went to the Halnadi area, where illegal mining had been reported, along with her gunman Prithviraj Jogi, Assistant Commissioner Nag and her husband Shankara Linga, two drivers and a village accountant from the Amparu village.

While the team was heading to Halnadi they found around 20 suspects following them on motorcycles. The group, however, fled when DC’s gunman warned them. When the DC and others reached Halnadi they managed to nab six persons engaged in sand extraction.

Later, the DC and her team went to the Kandlur area in the region, where a mob had gathered, suspecting a raid. The officials were attacked in Bengaluru. In the clash the village accountant Kantharaju was injured and one of the persons who had gathered at the site to confront the officials, Bhaskar Mogaveera, also suffered an injury on his hand.

