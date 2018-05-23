Seven flagship schemes reached 16,850 villages: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said seven flagship programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government have touched each family at 16,850 villages in 484 districts across the country during the April 14 to May 5 Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

“The poor has seen, for the first time, the government with its welfare schemes reaching their door steps,” said Shah at a press conference held at BJP headquarters.

The BJP chief said the government would try to take the welfare schemes to all villages by the next Lok Sabha polls.

The Modi government will work to ensure that all the villages in the country are covered under the flagship schemes before it approaches people to seek fresh mandate in 2019, he said.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State Ram Kripal Yadav were also present at the event.

Shah said in almost every village, that were reached out during the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, more than 50 per cent families belonged to Scheduled Caste communities.

Electricity has reached 5,02,434 families and 25.03 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed in 16,682 villages, he said. While Jan Dhan Yojana has 25,53,599 beneficiaries, Prime Minister’s Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojana has 16, 14, 388 beneficiaries, he said.

In the next phase of the campaign, set to commence on August 15, various schemes such as power and LPG connections, and new bank accounts, will reach 45,137 villages in 115 districts.

