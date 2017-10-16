Seven farmers in Solapur hospitalised after spraying chemicals

Seven farmers have been admitted to a private hospital in Barshi tehsil, 382 kms from Mumbai, said the official. Seven farmers have been admitted to a private hospital in Barshi tehsil, 382 kms from Mumbai, said the official.

Seven farmers from Solapur district have been admitted to a private hospital after they complained of uneasiness after coming in contact of chemicals used over grape plantation, said a district official. This is the second such incident after 21 farmers from Yavatmal district lost their life, allegedly after coming in contact with pesticides.

Barshi Tehsildar, Rushikesh Shelke, said, it is a grape plantation spread over 19 acre near Barshi town and owned by one Anand Kashid. He had given some chemicals to 11 farmers for spraying on Saturday, of which seven complained of uneasy feeling.

The condition of four of the seven farmers is stated to be serious, he said.

Shelke said, “We came to know that farmers had increased the dose amount of the particular chemical before they started spraying it on grape plants.

“The increased dosage led to farmers feeling uneasiness. The officials of quality control section of district agriculture department have collected the samples of chemicals and sent it for testing.”

“As per the statement given by farmers and owners, the amount of dose was increased because of the cloudy conditions. In such conditions, plants are more vulnerable; hence such chemicals are spread. The farmers increased the amount of dosage and it had an adverse impact on the health of farmers,” said the tehsildar.

