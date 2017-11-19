Seven dead, 34 injured in Maharashtra transport bus-truck crash in Latur

The deceased and the injured were all bus passengers. (File image) The deceased and the injured were all bus passengers. (File image)

At least seven people were today killed and 34 others injured after a state transport bus collided with a truck near here in central Maharashtra, police said. The accident occurred at 2.30 pm at Chalburga Pati village near Ausa taluka in Latur, they said. Ganesh Kindre, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ausa, said the bus was heading towards Nilanga town and the truck was moving towards Latur when they collided.

The collision left seven people dead and 34 others injured, he said. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, the police official said. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officer Mahindra Kale said the deceased included two women and a child.

Of the injured, nine are in a serious condition, he said, adding a car also rammed into the bus. The injured were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Latur and rural hospital at Ausa, Kale said.

The deceased and the injured were all bus passengers, the official said. District Guardian Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar later visited the accident spot.

