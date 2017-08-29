Seven coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed, no casualties reported

Railways officials said that no casualties or major injuries have been reported so far. Railways officials said that no casualties or major injuries have been reported so far.

Seven coaches of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, and the engine, derailed between Vasind and Asangaon railway stations at around 6.35 am on the Central Railway (CR). Officials said no casualties or major injuries have been reported. “Seven coaches of Duronto Express Nagpur- Mumbai 12290 and the loco derailed between Asangaon and Vasind railway stations. So far, no casualties have been reported. Local trains in up and down direction affected as clearing of tracks still underway. Suburban local trains are running till Kalyan station,” a senior CR official said.

Officials said buses are being arranged to ferry passengers to nearby railway station.”The exact cause of derailment is yet to be ascertained. Many doctors and senior officers are already at site,” the official added.

Traffic of other long distance trains arriving in and going out of Mumbai has been affected. In the northern belt, suburban trains between Kasara and Asangaon are running up to Titwala station only.

“The passengers are being asked to walk toll Titwala station which is the closes from the accident site. Buses are arranged from there to ferry us to our destinations from there. The derailed coaches lie horizontal on he tracks, with the first three coaches looking in a bad shape. Prima facie, none of us have received serious injuries.The rains have also made it worse,”Justin Rao, one of the passengers who was traveling in the express said.

A helpline booth has been provided near Deputy station superintendent’s office near Platform Number 1 at Nagpur station. Helpline numbers have also been given to aid passengers.