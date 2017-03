8 coaches of Mahakaushal express derails. 8 coaches of Mahakaushal express derails.

Eight coaches of Mahakoshal Express have derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Kulpahar, as per NDTV report. Six people are reported to be injured. The rescue operation is underway and the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The train was on the way to Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi from Jabalpur.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now