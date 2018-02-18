  • Associate Sponsor
Seven bodies recovered from lake in Kadapa

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai | Updated: February 18, 2018 5:16 pm
When asked about the speculation that the victims may be alleged red sanders smugglers from Tamil Nadu, Kadapa SP Y Nagi Reddy said police has not recovered any identification details from bodies. ” (Source: Express photo)
In a region notorious for red sanders smuggling, six unidentified bodies have been recovered from a lake in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

The incident was first alerted by a passerby, he said. “It has triggered a panic situation. Bodies are now being recovered from the lake. All bodies are hardly a day or two old. Victims are seemingly in their 30s or 40s. No external injuries are visible. Medical experts and other investigators are reaching the spot soon,” Kadapa SP Y Nagi Reddy told The Indian Express

When asked about the speculation that the victims may be alleged red sanders smugglers from Tamil Nadu, he said police has not recovered any identification details from bodies. “Only a natural identification and scientific investigation will help to identify these bodies. We are deploying more people now,” he said.

