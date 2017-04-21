Setback to Congress in home turf Latur civic polls

The Congress faced a major setback in the Latur municipal corporation elections as BJP swept the polls denting the political legacy of Deshmukh family.

The political developments does not auger well for young Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh who held complete sway in the district of Latur for last several decades.

Out of 70 seats in Latur Municipal Corporation, BJP won 41 seats. In 2012, BJP could not win even a single seat. The Congress won 28 seats which was sharp decline from its previous 49 in the last elections. The NCP with one seats down by 12 seats and Sena zero saw BJP making impressive gains in the corporation.

The Congress’ decline in Latur began since 2014 assembly elections. While Amit Deshmukh won his won assembly segment, in the zilla parishad elections also BJP emerged number one party in Latur winning 37 seats out of total 58. The zilla parishad polls were held in month of February this year. The Congress won only 15 seats in zilla parishad polls.

The elections for three municipal corporations Latur, Chandrapur and Parbhani were held on Thursday. The results were declared on Friday. The BJP won Latur and Chandrapur. The Congress and NCP won Parbhani which came as setback for Shiv Sena which failed to retain its hold in the corporation.

The state BJP functionary said, “ The results are pointer to BJP continuing to consolidate its electoral base in successive local bodies elections under the leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.”

