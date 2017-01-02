Setback for LDF govt as Minister Mercykutty faces vigilance probe in cashew corruption case

Fisheries and Cashew Industry minister J. Mercykutty Fisheries and Cashew Industry minister J. Mercykutty

In a setback for the CPI(M)-led LDF government, a quick verification probe has been ordered against Fisheries and Cashews Industry minister J. Mercykutty in connection with an alleged case of corruption in import of raw cashew. Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau director Jacob Thomas ordered the probe on the complaint of P. Rahim, an advocate.

Mercykutty’s husband B. Thulaseedhara Kurup will also be facing the investigation. She had earlier said that she would resign from her position if charges against her are proven.

Last year, KPCC vice president V D Satheesan had alleged in the assembly that a corruption amounting Rs 10.35 crore took place when the Kerala Cashew Development Corporation imported raw cashew nuts in August and September.

The ruling state government seems to be facing back-to-back setbacks in recent times as the latest development comes a week after a Kerala court rejected the discharge petition of Electricity Minister MM Mani in the Anchery Baby murder case. The development has put Mani’s future as minister in the LDF cabinet in trouble.

