Setback for Gandhis in National Herald case: Delhi HC allows I-T probe into Young Indian Pvt Ltd

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the Income Tax to launch an investigation into Young Indian Private Limited in the National Herald case. The Gandhis are directors in the company. “You can’t be arrogant,” the bench said, adding that Young Indian Pvt Ltd must submit its tax documents.

Earlier, a Patiala House court had allowed an investigation in the case, which was then challenged in the Delhi High Court.

The case pertains to a private criminal complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which Associate Journals Limited (AJL) owed to the Congress. The Gandhis and other accused — Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda — have denied the allegations levelled against them.

More details of today’s developments are awaited.

