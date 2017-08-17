Latest news
Setback for Ashok Chavan as five Congress corporators join BJP in Maharashtra

Commenting on the development, Chavan said, “In the party there are some “dal badlus” or turn coats. These five corporators who left Congress to join BJP belong to that category. Their going to BJP does not make any difference to the Congress.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:August 17, 2017 3:12 am
Ashok Chavan, Narayan Rane, BJP, Congress, Amit Shah, Bombay High court, maratha reservation, The state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve inducted the 13 corporators from Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP into the BJP. Nanded Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled for September 2017. (File Photo)
In a major setback to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, five Congress corporators from the Nanded Municipal Corporation have defected to the ruling BJP. Five Shiv Sena corporators and three NCP corporators also joined the BJP. Nanded is the home town of Chavan.

The state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve inducted the 13 corporators from Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP into the BJP. Nanded Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled for September 2017.

In the 2012 Nanded Municipal Corporation, Congress was in power being a leading party. The Nanded Municipal Corporation has 81 seats. In the last elections, Congress won 41 seats, Shiv Sena 14, NCP 10 and BJP 2 seats.

