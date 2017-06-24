Setback for AAP: EC to continue to hear case against its 21 MLAs in office of profit case

The Election Commission (EC) will continue to hear the case against the 21 AAP MLAs allegedly holding office of profit despite the Delhi High Court’s order to set aside the appointments of the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.
The EC in its order stated that the MLAs did hold the office of parliamentary secretaries for more than a year from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016. Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat did not sign the order since he had recused himself from the case when accused of impartiality.
Later, a Delhi court dismissed the case against Jarnail Singh after he resigned from his post of the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest Assembly polls in Punjab. The order comes before the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi demits his office in July.
Prashant Patel, the petitioner, maintained that the high court order should have no bearing on the case being heard by the EC.
On September 8, the Delhi High Court was of the view that the parliamentary secretaries were appointed without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor and had set aside the appointment of the 21 MLAs.
The poll panel last heard the case on December 16 before the Assembly elections in five states and the commission reserved the order on March 27.
- Jun 24, 2017 at 1:22 pmI thought the EC has completed hearing and was to give judgement. Strange that the matter is being dragged on and on. EC jago, nahin to kya 2020 mein jagoge.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 1:07 pmAap party is not well groomed enough to enter in politics as their ambition is to make quick bucks.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 12:58 pmA good news..now we hope Delhi may get cleansed of AAPtards muck..then Delhites will get a wiff of fresh air.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 12:50 pmKejriwal professed that he was championing anti corruption. People very much believed it. Unfortunately what he did was against professed rules and finally got into trouble. The order of the Lt governor had to be followed which he declined. He needs a big warning and the disqualification of the parliamentary secretaries as MLAs also.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 12:45 pmNow EC behind AAP. They will finish AAP by hook or crookReply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 12:53 pmKhujliwal rascal must be terminated !Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 12:41 pmNobody is interested of EC who has no mind to understand on EVM cheating and giving his as usaual views and no ideology on proper election process as demanded/suggested by AAP or anyother party or people. 3rd class people of EC can just do haressment to AAP but not seriously doing good election system. Whole India is angry on EC.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 1:24 pmU r saying EC people 3rd class, the your AAPtards r zero class or class?Reply
