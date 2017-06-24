Latest News
  • Setback for AAP: EC to continue to hear case against its 21 MLAs in office of profit case

Setback for AAP: EC to continue to hear case against its 21 MLAs in office of profit case

The EC in its order stated that the MLAs did hold the office of parliamentary secretaries for more than a year from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016 despite the Delhi High Court’s order to set aside the appointments of the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 12:40 pm
Election Commission has decided to hear the case of AAP 21 MLAs allegedly holding office of profit.
The Election Commission (EC) will continue to hear the case against the 21 AAP MLAs allegedly holding office of profit despite the Delhi High Court’s order to set aside the appointments of the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.

The EC in its order stated that the MLAs did hold the office of parliamentary secretaries for more than a year from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016. Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat did not sign the order since he had recused himself from the case when accused of impartiality.

Later, a Delhi court dismissed the case against Jarnail Singh after he resigned from his post of the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest Assembly polls in Punjab. The order comes before the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi demits his office in July.

Prashant Patel, the petitioner, maintained that the high court order should have no bearing on the case being heard by the EC.

On September 8, the Delhi High Court was of the view that the parliamentary secretaries were appointed without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor and had set aside the appointment of the 21 MLAs.

The poll panel last heard the case on December 16 before the Assembly elections in five states and the commission reserved the order on March 27.

  1. V
    Vnk
    Jun 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm
    I thought the EC has completed hearing and was to give judgement. Strange that the matter is being dragged on and on. EC jago, nahin to kya 2020 mein jagoge.
    Reply
    1. N
      narayan kutty
      Jun 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm
      Aap party is not well groomed enough to enter in politics as their ambition is to make quick bucks.
      Reply
      1. Y
        yash sehgal
        Jun 24, 2017 at 12:58 pm
        A good news..now we hope Delhi may get cleansed of AAPtards muck..then Delhites will get a wiff of fresh air.
        Reply
        1. S
          sampath chari
          Jun 24, 2017 at 12:50 pm
          Kejriwal professed that he was championing anti corruption. People very much believed it. Unfortunately what he did was against professed rules and finally got into trouble. The order of the Lt governor had to be followed which he declined. He needs a big warning and the disqualification of the parliamentary secretaries as MLAs also.
          Reply
          1. A
            AntiWahhabi
            Jun 24, 2017 at 12:45 pm
            Now EC behind AAP. They will finish AAP by hook or crook
            Reply
            1. V
              V R
              Jun 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm
              Khujliwal rascal must be terminated !
              Reply
            2. M
              MS
              Jun 24, 2017 at 12:41 pm
              Nobody is interested of EC who has no mind to understand on EVM cheating and giving his as usaual views and no ideology on proper election process as demanded/suggested by AAP or anyother party or people. 3rd class people of EC can just do haressment to AAP but not seriously doing good election system. Whole India is angry on EC.
              Reply
              1. V
                Vnk
                Jun 24, 2017 at 1:24 pm
                U r saying EC people 3rd class, the your AAPtards r zero class or class?
                Reply
              2. Load More Comments
