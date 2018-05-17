Set up team to probe 17 encounters: NHRC to UP govt

The NHRC has also directed the government to submit the documents related to the cases. (File Photo) The NHRC has also directed the government to submit the documents related to the cases. (File Photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a five-member investigative team for a fact-finding enquiry into the 17 cases of alleged fake encounters in the state. The direction came after the families of people killed in the alleged fake encounter, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan and representatives from the fact-finding team of ‘Citizens Against Hate’, met NHRC chairperson Justice HL Dattu. On May 7, the families had presented a complaint of nine cases supported by affidavits.

“Out of these 17 cases, 15 are already registered with the Commission, in which reports have been called for. Rest two cases are hereby registered by issuing notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of the State of Uttar Pradesh with a direction to submit detailed reports within six weeks,” the order said. “Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission requests its DG(I) to constitute an investigating team of five members, consisting of one SSP, two Dy SPs and two Inspectors, to make the fact-finding enquiry of all the 17 cases… by recording the statements of affected families and other necessary examination relating to the alleged incident of encounter deaths and to submit report within four weeks,” the order stated.

The NHRC has also directed the government to submit the documents related to the cases. “The Commission also directs DGP of the State of Uttar Pradesh to give necessary directions to the concerned investigating officers in all the 17 cases of alleged encounter killings to submit the status of investigation and produce documents pertaining to cases,” the NHRC said.

