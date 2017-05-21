‘Set up STF to nab accused in Dabholkar, Pansare cases’

In March this year, CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for information on Akolkar and Pawar, wanted in Dabholkar murder case. (Representational Image) In March this year, CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for information on Akolkar and Pawar, wanted in Dabholkar murder case. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) has demanded that a special task force (STF) be constituted to arrest those accused of the murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar and communist leader Govind Pansare.

In a press conference on Saturday, Hamid Dabholkar, son of the slain anti-superstition activist and MANS office-bearer, said an STF, comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Dabholkar murder case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) team probing the Goa bomb blast case, the Maharashtra Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the Pansare murder case and the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS), should be formed to nab Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar, Vinay Baburao Pawar and Rudra Patil.

CBI had arrested Sanatan Sanstha member Dr Virendra Tawde in the Dabholkar murder case on June 10, 2016.

Along with Tawde, CBI had named Vinay Pawar, who has been missing since 2009, and Sarang Akolkar, who is absconding in the October 2009 Goa blast case, as prime suspects.

CBI had claimed that Akolkar and Pawar had shot Dabholkar on August 20, 2013, around 7.25 pm on the Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune.

On February 16, 2015, two persons had opened fire at communist leader Govind Pansare and his wife Uma while the couple was returning home from a morning walk. While Pansare died during treatment at the hospital on February 20, his wife Uma survived.

In November, the SIT filed a chargesheet against Tawde, naming him the prime conspirator and Akolkar, Vinay Pawar and Rudra Patil as wanted accused in the case.

Later, in August 2016, the SIT took Tawde’s custody, to probe his involvement in Pansare murder case.

In March this year, the CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for information on Akolkar and Pawar, wanted in Dabholkar murder case.

Hamid, along with MANS state secretary Milind Deshmukh, said even three and a half years after Dabholkar’s murder, the CBI and other agencies have failed to arrest Sanatan Sanstha seekers wanted in the cases.

“There has been a major delay in investigation. The state police have not even announced any reward for information about the wanted persons in Pansare murder case. Also, no steps have been taken to declare the accused persons as absconders and seize their property,” said Hamid.

Meanwhile, MANS condemned the act of sending a threat letter to journalist and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aashish Khaitan, who had allegedly exposed how the then Pune Police Commissioner Gulabrao Pol used superstitious practices like ‘planchet’ to seek a breakthrough in Dabholkar murder case.

However, an inquiry report by the Maharashtra Police gave a clean chit to Pol and his team in this case.

Hamid Dabholkar said Khetan had recently received a letter, issuing a threat to him for the arrest of Sanatan seeker Virendra Tawade.

