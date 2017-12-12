Set up liaison offices to protect workers outside state, Congress tells CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has announced to provide Rs 3 lakh and a job to the slain labourer’s family. (Express photo) Mamata Banerjee has announced to provide Rs 3 lakh and a job to the slain labourer’s family. (Express photo)

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday demanded that the state government immediately set up liaison offices in various parts of the country to protect the interests of the people of Bengal who worked outside the state.

Chowdhury’s demand comes on the backdrop of the brutal killing of Mohammad Afrazul, a labourer of Malda district of the state, in Rajasthan last week. “In the prevailing circumstances, we feel that the state government should set up liaison offices in various parts of the country to protect the interests of the people of Bengal who work outside the state,” Chowdhury said.

This liaison offices need to take care of people who are staying and working outside Bengal, the senior Congress leader said, adding that he had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard. Stating that many people of Bengal worked in various other states, the former Union minister said incidents of violence is a matter of grave concern.

Afrazul was hacked and burnt to death at Rajsamand in Rajasthan by a man who, raving against “love jihad”, also filmed the entire incident and uploaded it on social media. West Bengal government has announced to provide Rs 3 lakh and a job to the slain labourer’s family.

