Set up high power panel to look into resident doctors’ grievances: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the state government to look into setting up a high power committee to address grievances of resident doctors in Maharashtra.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation by activist Afak Mandaviya seeking directives restraining doctors from going on strike.

Nearly 4,000 resident doctors had stayed away from work in March this year, demanding enhanced security in the wake of a string of attacks on their colleagues by patients’ relatives at government hospitals across the state.

“We want the government to set up a high power committee to address the grievances of the resident doctors,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

