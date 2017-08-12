Set up at least one govt English-medium school per block: HRD to States

Delhi govt says students will be transferred from other schools soon. (Source: Express Archive) Delhi govt says students will be transferred from other schools soon. (Source: Express Archive)

Acting on the suggestion of the Group of Secretaries set up by the Prime Minister’s Office, the HRD Ministry has advised all states and Union territories to have at least one government-run English-medium school in each block.

The Union government, The Indian Express has learnt, has refrained from issuing an order as establishment of schools is a matter of state policy. The advisory was despatched on May 1 this year.

Although the majority of school students in the country study in Hindi-medium schools, the number of students enrolling in English-medium schools doubled from 1.5 crore in 2008-09 to 2.9 crore in 2013-14. As a consequence, more states, such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, have started offering the option of English as a medium of instruction in government schools.

The ministry’s missive to the states also suggests English should be taught as a compulsory subject from Class VI. According to government data, 32 states and UTs already teach English from Class I and four states and UTs have introduced it from Class V.

The Group of Secretaries had also recommended that teachers in government schools should not be assigned any non-academic work and that government schools should follow the Finnish model which permits flexibility in curriculum to promote curiosity. In response to these suggestions, the department of school education has entrusted National University of Educational Planning and Administration to prepare a report on the time spent by teachers on non-teaching activities.

As for the recommendation on adopting the Finnish model, the ministry has set up a working group with representatives from NCERT, CBSE, NIOS to suggest ways to operationalise it. The Group of Secretaries also wants a basic aptitude test to be introduced in Class X for “proper career planning”. NCERT is learnt to have developed a prototype test.

