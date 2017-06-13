Set for launch, Hero Honda flyover to ease traffic chaos

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With A little over a fortnight left before the deadline of June 30, work on the remaining section of the Hero Honda Flyover, which is expected to ease the traffic congestion at Hero Honda Chowk, is going on in full swing.

The flyover is a part of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state government’s three-tier plan to ease traffic at the busy junction, which was also a cause of major chaos in July last year when its construction prevented proper movement of rainwater into the Badshahpur drain, leading to waterlogging and gridlocks in the city.

“Seventy four per cent of the work has been completed, and we are optimistic about meeting the target of June 30,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI. The left side of the flyover, assisting commuters travelling towards Jaipur, was opened to the public in March this year.

The right side, however, remained closed as construction work was obstructed primarily by two structures — a restaurant and a wine shop — that were to be removed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). In the wake of a Punjab and Haryana High Court order to this effect, the two outlets were cleared in April.

According to NHAI officials, once the remaining girders and concrete slabs are installed, and the “shuttering” work is completed, the right side of the flyover will become operational for commuters, allowing them to travel from the Jaipur side towards Delhi, bypassing the chaos at Hero Honda Chowk.

The 1.4-kilometre-long flyover was initially planned as a six-lane structure, but was eventually extended to an eight-lane one — with four lanes on either side. Undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crore, the construction work on the flyover began in February 2015, and was expected to be completed by May 2017.

