Set deadline to fill up posts in forensic labs, Bombay High Court tells state

Pointing to the “sorry state of affairs” in the state Forensic Science Laboratories with one-fifth of the posts lying vacant till March 2016, the Bombay High Court Wednesday said this had a direct impact on criminal justice. The court directed the state to set an outer limit by when all the vacancies would be filled. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a PIL by NGO Sahayak pertaining to irregularities in purchase and handling of sophisticated, expensive analytical equipment. The petition, filed through lawyer Ashish Mehta, also questioned appointment of staff for labs — which is a sensitive post — on contract basis.

The HC said processing of samples in various criminal matters had been delayed because forensic labs were short-staffed.

Referring to the affidavits filed by the government, the court said that till March 2016, 260 out of 1,045 posts in regional labs had been vacant. “Certain posts were filled on contractual basis. The question is how such posts could be given on contract when the technical staff is performing sensitive duties,” said Justice A S Oka.

The court had earlier informed the court that the government was considering a proposal to fill up 423 posts on permanent basis. “This shows a sorry state of affairs. More than one-fifth posts were lying vacant. This will have a direct impact on criminal justice, therefore, these posts cannot be filled up casually,” said the court.

The bench has directed the appropriate officer of the home department to file an affidavit setting out an outer limit by which the vacancies would be filled.“The officer will also explain how such sensitive posts could be filled up on contractual basis,” added the HC. The matter has been kept for hearing on February 22 and the advocate general asked to represent the state. About irregularities pertaining to the instruments, the court asked the petitioner to file an FIR with the police as opposed to their prayer for an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into the matter.